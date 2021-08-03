What’s up Seymour: Local events calendar

(SEYMOUR, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seymour calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seymour:

The Great Start Community Showcase Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2015 Yamparika St, Vernon, TX

An opportunity to help connect families to the various organizations, churches, clubs, groups, services and opportunities that are available to them. The idea is to have a one stop shop that will...

Electra Fall Flea Market Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 222 W Cleveland Ave, Electra, TX

Electra Fall Flea Market! Lynn Investments Building 222 W. Cleveland Electra, TX. 76360 Do you like pickin', antiquing, rummaging, or garage sales? This event is for you!!! 5000 sqft of climate...

Busted In Baylor County Motorcycle Rally Vera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Vera, TX

This is our 10th BIBC Rally. We have three days of live music, vendors, motorcycle games, contest, Corn hole Tournament, Lonestar BBQ competition and complete with a Sunday morning church service...

Money Grow Sunday Funday Series Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 E Railroad Ave, Electra, TX

254-338-5182 Pre-Entries ONLINE ONLY AT BARRELRACE.COM 5D Buckle Series with Added Money Finals. Bonus Race Pending. Morning Exhibitions 7am $5 Morning Slack 8am-10am (Jr and Open together...

Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes! Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes Every 1st Saturday of each month! Free admission! Giveaways! Vendors from all backgrounds selling their wonderful products! Art, food, decor, health, beauty...