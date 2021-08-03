Junction calendar: Events coming up

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are coming to Junction.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Junction:

23rd Annual Scout Shoot Out Menard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 299 Camp Sol Mayer, Menard, TX

The Texas Southwest Council is excited to announce the date for our 23rd Annual Scout Shoot Out. This year the shootout will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021. This clay bird competition...

Grief Support Group Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Do you need encouragement and support? Join our support group at the church fellowship hall 6:00pm. Visit our calendar for meeting dates...

Darden Smith and Walt Wilkins — Odeon Theater Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

Darden Smith and Walt Wilkins are two of the most respected and talented songwriters and singers in Texas. Always favorites at the Odeon, they return to our stage together on December 11. Tickets...

DID GOD REALLY SAY? | Behold Israel YA Retreat Harper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2931 Fiedler Rd, Harper, TX

Are you equipped to be a defender of the faith? "And who is there to harm you if you prove zealous for what is good? But even if you should suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed...

River Kids Fall Kick-Off Party Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Come for pizza and ice cream as we kick-off the school year at River Kids. Find out what your children will be learning this fall. Are you interested in serving our children? Come and find out the...