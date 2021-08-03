Cancel
Oakridge, OR

Live events on the horizon in Oakridge

Oakridge Times
 5 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Oakridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oakridge area:

Oakridge Keg and Cask Festival

Oakridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 48310 E 1st St, Oakridge, OR

Street fair and micro brew tasting garden. Festival is the yearly fundraiser supporting the Oakridge Food Box.

Ice Cream Social

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 54745 McKenzie River Dr, Blue River, OR

Well, there’s no arguing that we’re firmly into Ice Cream weather. In fact, I don’t know about you, but for me it’s become my main food group in this 100+ degree permanent heatwave we’ve been...

Community Group Fitness Class

Vida, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Address: 51326 Blue River Dr, Vida, OR

Exercise class lasting approximately 45 minutes focusing on flexibility, core development, total body strength, and cardio conditioning. Class is led by a certified personal trainer (Kiger Plews...

Quest | Men - OR August 15 - 20, 2021

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

WITHIN EVERY MAN IS A DEEP KNOWING THAT HE WAS DESIGNED FOR GREATNESS. Quest is a 5.5 day catalyst to realize who you are and what you are capable of. Everything else will be set aside for the...

NYLT 2021 — Oregon Trail Council, BSA

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Blue River, OR

Aug. 22 – Aug. 28 Camp Melakwa - Blue River, OR is the premier Leadership Training course offered by our Council. NYLT is open to all Scouts at least 14 years of age and first class rank and above...

Oakridge Times

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

