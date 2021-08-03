Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onamia, MN

Onamia calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 5 days ago

(ONAMIA, MN) Onamia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onamia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuM8y_0bGR4NHp00

Blue Ox Business Academy - 2021 Leadership Experience

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 777 Grand Ave, Onamia, MN

The Blue Ox Business Academy's Leadership Experience is an immersive experience in personal leadership growth through the exploration of community sectors, challenges, and opportunities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZQEp_0bGR4NHp00

Levi Pelzer Live @ Bayview Bar & Grill

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 39497 92nd Ave, Onamia, MN

Looking forward to being back at Bayview Bar & Grill in Onamia this summer! You always know how to have a good time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuIyd_0bGR4NHp00

Fishing

Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1325 State Hwy 47, Isle, MN

Fishing at McQuoid's Inn and Event Center, 1325 Highway 47, Isle, MN 56342, Isle, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 11:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOj68_0bGR4NHp00

Isle Area Farmers' Market

Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Isle community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share, let...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmZBW_0bGR4NHp00

Customer appreciation party

Hillman, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We will be having a customer appreciation party with good music and drinks. Hope everyone can make it out

Learn More

Comments / 0

Onamia Voice

Onamia Voice

Onamia, MN
12
Followers
193
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Isle, MN
City
Onamia, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Good Music#Grand Ave#Bayview Bar Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy