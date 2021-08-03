Onamia calendar: What's coming up

(ONAMIA, MN) Onamia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onamia:

Blue Ox Business Academy - 2021 Leadership Experience Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 777 Grand Ave, Onamia, MN

The Blue Ox Business Academy's Leadership Experience is an immersive experience in personal leadership growth through the exploration of community sectors, challenges, and opportunities.

Levi Pelzer Live @ Bayview Bar & Grill Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 39497 92nd Ave, Onamia, MN

Looking forward to being back at Bayview Bar & Grill in Onamia this summer! You always know how to have a good time!

Fishing Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1325 State Hwy 47, Isle, MN

Fishing at McQuoid's Inn and Event Center, 1325 Highway 47, Isle, MN 56342, Isle, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 11:00 am

Isle Area Farmers' Market Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Isle community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share, let...

Customer appreciation party Hillman, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We will be having a customer appreciation party with good music and drinks. Hope everyone can make it out