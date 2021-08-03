Cancel
Borrego Springs, CA

Events on the Borrego Springs calendar

Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 5 days ago

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Live events are coming to Borrego Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Borrego Springs:

Tea Making Workshop

Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Learn how to make a well-balanced and flavorful herbal blend for hot and iced tea and hit all the important flavor notes. This is a make and take class.

Chamber Board of Directors Meeting

Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2129 Main St, Julian, CA

The Third Thursday of each month at 6pm the Board of Directors of the Julian Chamber of Commerce Meet. For those wishing to give public comment, it takes place at the beginning and each speaker is...

Julian Open Studios Art Tour 2021

Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2129 Main St, Julian, CA

Saturday – Sunday, October 9 & 10, 2021 The Julian Arts Guild’s Open Studios tour is October 9 – 10 this year, with more than a dozen artists participating in the Cuyamaca Mountains area of Julian...

Community Star Party

Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2663 Apple Ln, Julian, CA

Check out the view of the incredible nebulae, and star clusters sprinkled through the Milky Way. Come join us for a community star party at Jess Martin Park in Julian. The Perseids Meteor Shower...

Faith Family Camping Weekend

Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4945 Heise Park Rd, Julian, CA

As summer approaches, people are getting vaccinated and COVID rates are dropping, it’s time to start planning activities once again! This year our Faith Family Campout will be August 13-15 at...

