Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morenci, MI

Live events coming up in Morenci

Posted by 
Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 5 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morenci area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVbM2_0bGR4Jkv00

4th Annual F&M Charity Golf Classic

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1015 W Leggett St, Wauseon, OH

Join Farmers & Merchants State Bank at the 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, August 27th 2021! All net proceeds from the event will benefit Connecting Kids to Meals (serving Greater...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6SBb_0bGR4Jkv00

Obama Kush (CCELL 510 Cartridge)(REC) | Pinnacle Emporium

Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 850 E Main St, Morenci, MI

Location Pinnacle Emporium Morenci 1098 East Main Street, Morenci, MI 49256

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ilh7_0bGR4Jkv00

Genevieve Rose at The American Winery!

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come drink some wine slushees!! You may also like the following events from Genevieve Rose Music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ5sj_0bGR4Jkv00

Young Adult Church — North Clinton Church

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 831 W Linfoot St, Wauseon, OH

Young adults are invited to UR Church Wednesdays at the home of Zach and Jordan Morrison (17746 County Road B, Wauseon).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuBQe_0bGR4Jkv00

1 Day Engine Company Operations $25

Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

From the stretch to making the push, and much more! This class is $25 and requires admission through the hosting department. Class seats are limited to 20 students max. It is our honor and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
20
Followers
173
Post
881
Views
ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Morenci, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Genevieve Rose Music#Ur Church Wednesdays#Wauseon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy