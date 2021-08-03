Cancel
Onalaska, WA

Coming soon: Onalaska events

Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 5 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are coming to Onalaska.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWemu_0bGR4HzT00

IMTCA Mountain Trail NW Region Qualifying Challenge Weekend at Bolender Horse Park

Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 Craterview Dr, Silver Creek, WA

IMTCA Mountain Trail NW Region Qualifying Challenge Weekend at Bolender Horse Park One weekend 2 challenges! Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8, 2021 These Challenge results go towards...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuYcb_0bGR4HzT00

Chehalis Paranormal Forum

Chehalis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 Southwest William Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

A day long paranormal forum benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. Featured guest speakers will share their knowledge and stories.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3bfp_0bGR4HzT00

American Legion - Post 101 Meeting

Winlock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x8V_0bGR4HzT00

2021 Junior Camp

Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 394 Winston Creek Rd, Mossyrock, WA

Washington District UPCI Junior Camp. Please see all details on https://waupc.com/ministries/childrens-ministries/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVIpN_0bGR4HzT00

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics (FAS)

Onalaska, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3399 Centralia Alpha Road, Onalaska, WA 98570

This course is about the realities of armed self-defense and is designed to fill the vast void between basic concealed carry classes.

Learn More

