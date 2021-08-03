Coming soon: Onalaska events

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are coming to Onalaska.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:

IMTCA Mountain Trail NW Region Qualifying Challenge Weekend at Bolender Horse Park

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 Craterview Dr, Silver Creek, WA

IMTCA Mountain Trail NW Region Qualifying Challenge Weekend at Bolender Horse Park One weekend 2 challenges! Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8, 2021 These Challenge results go towards...

Chehalis Paranormal Forum Chehalis, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 Southwest William Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

A day long paranormal forum benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. Featured guest speakers will share their knowledge and stories.

American Legion - Post 101 Meeting Winlock, WA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM



2021 Junior Camp Mossyrock, WA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 394 Winston Creek Rd, Mossyrock, WA

Washington District UPCI Junior Camp. Please see all details on https://waupc.com/ministries/childrens-ministries/

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics (FAS) Onalaska, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3399 Centralia Alpha Road, Onalaska, WA 98570

This course is about the realities of armed self-defense and is designed to fill the vast void between basic concealed carry classes.