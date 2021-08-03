Coming soon: Candor events

(CANDOR, NC) Candor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Candor area:

Cotton Pickin’ Blessed Wreath Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

Join us at the studio with Diane Vuncannon as she teaches you how to make your own adorable wreath. She will provide all materials and instruction...you just show up and have a great time! Please...

Train the Trainer Course Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Visit Website The purpose of the Train the Trainer Course is to provide the handler with necessary knowledge to effectively select, train



Vintage Truck Paint Class Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 342 N Main St, Troy, NC

Join Melanie to paint a vintage truck container. You can paint this truck in a color that fits your style. Use the truck bed for small seasonal items and this will be an instant centerpiece...

Movies off Main - Black Panther Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

Come out to TownStage and enjoy Movies off Main with popcorn & Marvel Studios & Disney's Black Panther. In Black Panther, T'Challa is crowned king of Wakanda following his father's death, but he...

Air Show-Off Ellerbe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Ellerbe, NC

Derby Aerodrome is hosting a fly-in and open house with our neighbors at Sycamore Lodge. Fly your plane into N26 to show it off. We will have drinks and snacks, and aviation-relate