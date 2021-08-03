Cancel
Candor, NC

Coming soon: Candor events

Candor Post
 5 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) Candor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Candor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adsoI_0bGR4ELI00

Cotton Pickin’ Blessed Wreath

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

Join us at the studio with Diane Vuncannon as she teaches you how to make your own adorable wreath. She will provide all materials and instruction...you just show up and have a great time! Please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35I5in_0bGR4ELI00

Train the Trainer Course

Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Visit Website The purpose of the Train the Trainer Course is to provide the handler with necessary knowledge to effectively select, train \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4uiY_0bGR4ELI00

Vintage Truck Paint Class

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 342 N Main St, Troy, NC

Join Melanie to paint a vintage truck container. You can paint this truck in a color that fits your style. Use the truck bed for small seasonal items and this will be an instant centerpiece...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLAlW_0bGR4ELI00

Movies off Main - Black Panther

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

Come out to TownStage and enjoy Movies off Main with popcorn & Marvel Studios & Disney's Black Panther. In Black Panther, T'Challa is crowned king of Wakanda following his father's death, but he...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBwLK_0bGR4ELI00

Air Show-Off

Ellerbe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Ellerbe, NC

Derby Aerodrome is hosting a fly-in and open house with our neighbors at Sycamore Lodge. Fly your plane into N26 to show it off. We will have drinks and snacks, and aviation-relate

Candor Post

Candor, NC
ABOUT

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

