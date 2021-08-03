Cancel
Concrete, WA

Concrete events calendar

 5 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Concrete calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Concrete:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOyyf_0bGR4CZq00

Enchantrix

Hamilton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 456 Maple St, Hamilton, WA

Every year we roast a pig! Come rock out and pig out!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjMdt_0bGR4CZq00

Upper Skagit Old-timer Picnic

Marblemount, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 60155 State Rte 20, Marblemount, WA

Bring your Favorite Dish to share. Lawn chairs. Memories to share with Friends you grew up with. Please notify family and Friends. Special Music will be Provided. Questions. Call Connie Clark...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP3VF_0bGR4CZq00

Lyman Church - Annual Back To School Blessing

Lyman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 31441 W Main St, Lyman, WA

Free School Supplies & Backpacks for the kids and hot dogs + hamburgers + sno cones + popcorn!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVsG9_0bGR4CZq00

Bigfoot is Among Us

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7370 Russell Rd, Concrete, WA

The world champion of Hide and Seek is the inspiration for this weekend! Enjoy the fun and bigfoot-inspired crafts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE4HP_0bGR4CZq00

Board of Trustees Meeting

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 45952 Main St, Concrete, WA

Our Board of Trustees meets every 3rd Thursday of the month at 6pm. Currently meetings are held via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend. See our Board of Trustees page on our website to learn...

Concrete, WA
ABOUT

With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

