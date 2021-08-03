Concrete events calendar

(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Concrete calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Concrete:

Enchantrix Hamilton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 456 Maple St, Hamilton, WA

Every year we roast a pig! Come rock out and pig out!!

Upper Skagit Old-timer Picnic Marblemount, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 60155 State Rte 20, Marblemount, WA

Bring your Favorite Dish to share. Lawn chairs. Memories to share with Friends you grew up with. Please notify family and Friends. Special Music will be Provided. Questions. Call Connie Clark...

Lyman Church - Annual Back To School Blessing Lyman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 31441 W Main St, Lyman, WA

Free School Supplies & Backpacks for the kids and hot dogs + hamburgers + sno cones + popcorn!

Bigfoot is Among Us Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7370 Russell Rd, Concrete, WA

The world champion of Hide and Seek is the inspiration for this weekend! Enjoy the fun and bigfoot-inspired crafts.

Board of Trustees Meeting Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 45952 Main St, Concrete, WA

Our Board of Trustees meets every 3rd Thursday of the month at 6pm. Currently meetings are held via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend. See our Board of Trustees page on our website to learn...