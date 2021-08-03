Columbus events coming up

(COLUMBUS, MT) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

Sam's Run Laurel, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 203 E 8th St, Laurel, MT

The event is to benefit Step In, a program designed to increase community awareness of suicide prevention and the importance of mental health. Please join us

Paws in the Park Dog Walk Laurel, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Paws in the Park Dog Walk at Thompson Park is a fundraiser benefiting the Kids Kingdom Playground Rebuild. There will be prizes for your loveable pet, photo booth, cutest dog photo contest...

Chapter Dinner Ride to For Rockvale Joliet, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4283 US-310, Joliet, MT

Meet @ BTHD 6pm for a Ride and Food at Fort Rockvale Or just meet us there for good conversing with other HOG Members.

Equine Health and Emergency First Aid Joliet, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 CC Ln, Joliet, MT

Equine Health & Emergency First Aid Our most comprehensive, and popular, course! Join us for a one day course covering: what your vet needs to know, conditioning a horse to accept treatment...

God and Donuts Men's Breakfast Meeting Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Good fellowship, coffee and donuts, what else do you need?