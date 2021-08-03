Live events on the horizon in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, KS) Hillsboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Arts Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Tabor College, 400 S Jefferson St, Hillsboro, KS

Tabor College\'s Arts Hall of Fame is set to induct the inaugural class. This first class of inductees include: Alumni Carl Gerbrandt - Opera Faculty A.R. Ebel - Art Malinda Nikkel - Theatre Jack...

Doyle Valley Farmers' Market Peabody, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 S Walnut St, Peabody, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours:Memorial Day - Labor DaySaturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location:100 South Walnut Street. in Santa Fe Park.

Trail Ride Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2565 Pueblo Rd, Canton, KS

Please join us for an enjoyable ride on our 2800 acre native prairie located in the heart of the Smoky Hills. Riders must furnish their own horses. The ride begins at The Friends of Maxwell tour...

Public Tram Tour at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge Canton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2565 Pueblo Rd, Canton, KS

Board a modern-day "covered wagon" (tram) for a 45-minute tour out on our Kansas prairie located in the heart of the Smoky Hills where you will experience an up-close and personal visit within our...

Marion Art in the Park and Craft Show Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 599 E Main St, Marion, KS

We are going to a two‑day show next year! And we will have a section for party‑based or multi‑level marketing home businesses.