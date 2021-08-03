Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haskell, TX

Haskell calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 5 days ago

(HASKELL, TX) Haskell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Haskell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZAPS_0bGR47FS00

CAREFEST

Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 999 FM1084, Albany, TX

CAREFEST at Happy Wife Happy Life Weddings & Events Venue, 999 FM 1084, Albany, TX 76430, O Brien, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQVSX_0bGR47FS00

Blood Drive - Albany Community

Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Albany (109 N. Main St., Albany) from 1 - 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2KRI_0bGR47FS00

Pasta Making Class

Hawley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Learn to make fresh, homemade pasta from scratch. Make, taste, and take home some delicious pasta along with killer-sauce recipes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jx4mA_0bGR47FS00

Busted In Baylor County Motorcycle Rally

Vera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Vera, TX

This is our 10th BIBC Rally. We have three days of live music, vendors, motorcycle games, contest, Corn hole Tournament, Lonestar BBQ competition and complete with a Sunday morning church service...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMmfN_0bGR47FS00

Kids Camp 2021

Lueders, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 248 FM 142, Lueders, TX

Big Country Baptist Assembly, 248 Farm to Market 142, Lueders, TX 79533 US - Monday, Aug 2, 2021 8:00 AM - Thursday, Aug 5, 2021 5:00 PM CDT

Learn More

Comments / 0

Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
8
Followers
177
Post
730
Views
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haskell, TX
City
Happy, TX
City
Lueders, TX
City
O'brien, TX
City
Albany, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Tx 76430#The First Baptist Church#N Main St#Bibc Rally#Lonestar Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy