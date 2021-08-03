Live events on the horizon in Dannemora

(DANNEMORA, NY) Live events are coming to Dannemora.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dannemora:

Chateaugay Lake Farmers' Market Merrill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3027, 4939 NY-374, Merrill, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 4, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 2pm Location:State Route 374, lawn of the Hollywood Inn

Hill and Hollow Music – Tim Collins with Ingrid & Christine Jensen Saranac, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 550 Number 37 Rd, Saranac, NY

A pair of the hottest names in contemporary jazz join North Country favorite vibes player Tim Collins. Ingrid Jensen , trumpet and Christine Jensen , alto sax are among the most original voices on...

River Run Mini Triathlon Saranac, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 198 Bowen Rd, Saranac, NY

The Towns of Plattsburgh and Saranac are co-sponsoring this unique event for the region on August 14th - the River Run Mini-Triathlon! Come enjoy the views of the Saranac River valley from three...

Twisted Pita Truck West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 167 Stratton Hill Rd, West Chazy, NY

Stop by Vesco Ridge Artisan Show and grab some great food from the Twisted Pita Truck. Lots of wonderful vendors to check out while you listen to music from John Geno.

Yoga + Wine On The Deck West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 167 Stratton Hill Rd, West Chazy, NY

Join us for yoga, wine, + community! Enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of the vineyard as you move + breathe through a yoga class, followed by a beverage of your choice. For all information on the...