Colfax, WA

Colfax events coming soon

Colfax Today
(COLFAX, WA) Colfax has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colfax:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5A7i_0bGR43iY00

Student Employment Job Fair

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

ASCC will be hosting a Student Employment Job Fair during WoW. The fair will be open to on and off-campus employers who are seeking to hire students. When: Tuesday, August 17th Time: 1-3...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9oD7_0bGR43iY00

Week of Welcome

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Pullman, WA

Washington State University looks forward to seeing all of our Cougs in-person for the Fall 2021 semester in accordance state and public health guidelines. Classes begin on Monday, August 23...

All Access Week

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Pullman, WA

Free UREC fitness classes and events all week long! We're back in person and we couldn't be more excited. Get back to what you love or find something new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3ZPs_0bGR43iY00

Vacation Bible School - Big Fish Bay!

Colfax, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1904 N Oak St, Colfax, WA

Vacation Bible School! August 2nd - 6th 5:30pm-8:00pm Bible stories, songs, games, crafts, snacks, skits, prizes, FUN! FREE! Ages 3 and up! Everyone welcome! Preregister on our website at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kgFU_0bGR43iY00

UREC Block Party

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1915 NE Valley Rd, Pullman, WA

Join us for carnival style games, free food and giveaways, lawn games, sport club demonstrations, and a movie showing. Register beforehand for a chance to win giveaways.

Colfax, WA
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

