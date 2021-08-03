Cancel
Karnes City, TX

Karnes City events coming soon

Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 5 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Karnes City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Karnes City area:

Poth, TX unite@night Chiari, Syringomyelia & EDS Walk

Poth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Park View, Poth, TX

Register Here: http://give.classy.org/poth21 Local Walk Chairperson: Nicole Maris (830) 484-5489 maris.nicole@yahoo.com Chiari, Syringomyelia, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or a related disorder can make...

City Council Workshop

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1120 D St, Floresville, TX

This meeting will be held both in-person and by videoconference. Some council members may be present in person and others may attend the meeting via videoconference. Citizens who wish to make...

Family, Fishing, & Friends: Escondido Park

Kenedy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Kenedy, TX

Family, Friends & Fishing Event Registration open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

KCISDEF Steak Dinner & Gary Glenn and the 20X Band

Panna Maria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

KCISDEF Steak Dinner & Gary Glenn and the 20X Band . Event starts at Sat Aug 14 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Panna Maria., $125.00 VIP ticket includes happy hour from 5:30-9, appetizers, 12...

28th Falls City High School Reunion

Falls City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

We are excited to announce that the 27th /28th Beaver Roundup will be held in the Falls City Community Hall on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This year, The Beaver Roundup Committee is asking for your...

Karnes City Today

Karnes City Today

Karnes City, TX
With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

