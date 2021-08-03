Cancel
David City, NE

Live events on the horizon in David City

Posted by 
David City Journal
David City Journal
 5 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) Live events are lining up on the David City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in David City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7P49_0bGR3wYr00

"Joe Cockson" Live

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Schwesers Building, 1270 27th Ave, Columbus, NE

Joe Cockson will be performing in the Oak Room after the Columbus Days Parade Sunday Aug. 15th. Stop in for a cool drink or gather with friends for some great music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfOBp_0bGR3wYr00

How to Deal with Stress and Tension in Our Lives!

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

How to Deal with Stress and Tension in Our Lives! August 7, one-day retreat at Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler, with Father Joe Miksch. “Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyONv_0bGR3wYr00

Talk Saves Lives/SuicideTALK

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 E 18th St, Schuyler, NE

Suicide can be prevented. This presentation will cover what we know about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention, and what we can all do to fight...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7wWT_0bGR3wYr00

Scrappin' 101

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2422 13th St, Columbus, NE

Want to learn the basics of scrapbooking? Have questions about scrapbooking, but feel too intimidated to ask? ➡️Join us for this low-key, scrapping basics class. Create a fun, 2-page layout ready...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTX1M_0bGR3wYr00

Kobza Online Auctions

David City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

See All Construction Attachments For Sale near you By Kobza Online Auctions , 68624. (402) 641-1313

Learn More

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

