Butler, AL

Butler calendar: Events coming up

Butler Updates
Butler Updates
 5 days ago

(BUTLER, AL) Butler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butler:

FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only.  If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Wednesday night Potluck

Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 Pickens Ave, Butler, AL

Bring your favorite dish and join us for a good time of fellowship and a small devotional.

Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE)

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

