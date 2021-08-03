Carrabelle events calendar

(CARRABELLE, FL) Carrabelle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrabelle area:

Full Moon Climb Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Sunday, August 22, from 7:00 - 10:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous...

CDC Live @ St. George Cantina Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 37 E Pine Ave, Eastpoint, FL

We're back @ St George Cantina for a great night of music! Be sure to catch us from 8 till 11 EST

Country Market, 8/7 Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

This market at the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle features vendors from the community with perfect gifts and goodies. There is freshly roasted coffee, delicious baked goods including...

Mitchell Edwards at Harry A’s Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join me at at Harry A's on St George Island for some great eats, drinks and live music!

2021 Kingfish Shootout Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Highway 98 East, 501 St James Ave, Carrabelle, FL

We are happy to announce the 18th Annual Kingfish Shootout to be held on August 7th & 8th, 2021 with the Captain's Meeting at C-Quarters Marina the night of August 6th. The Shootout will be for...