Avalon, CA

Avalon calendar: Coming events

Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 5 days ago

(AVALON, CA) Live events are coming to Avalon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Avalon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTqlm_0bGR3qGV00

Borrow A Chromebook & Hotspot

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 Sumner Ave, Avalon, CA

3 WEEK CHROMEBOOK & HOTSPOT LOANS- Los Angeles County Libraries Borrow a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot to access the internet. You can now checkout a Google Chromebook and Wireless Hotspot for 3...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3iSK_0bGR3qGV00

Fairground Follies 1: An Afternoon of Magic, 19th Century Style

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731

Two veteran magicians, both members of the Magic Castle, present a family matinee full of magic, storytelling, and humor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqw1c_0bGR3qGV00

Dinner and a Movie: Fun in Acapulco paired with Dinner by Chef Diego Velasco

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon, CA

It has become a museum tradition to pair a delicious dinner by acclaimed Orange County chef Diego Velasco with a fun Elvis Presley movie! This year, we've chosen Fun in Acapulco from 1963 and chef...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EfHD_0bGR3qGV00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TssMB_0bGR3qGV00

Visiting Specialist: Vascular Medicine, Dr. Mady

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Schedule your appointment with Dr. Mady today! Dr. Ehab Mady Vascular Medicine Contact (949) 631-6002 More Information

Learn More

