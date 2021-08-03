Cancel
Roundup, MT

Roundup events coming soon

Roundup Updates
Roundup Updates
 5 days ago

(ROUNDUP, MT) Live events are lining up on the Roundup calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roundup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cy3W0_0bGR3okH00

Cars & Pars

Roundup, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 73 Golf Course Rd, Roundup, MT

Come on down to our 7th annual Cars & Pars car show at the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Roundup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUxlO_0bGR3okH00

Yellowstone Regionals

Acton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 8405 Raceway Ln, Acton, MT

Nitro Dragsters and Alcohol Funny Cars along with the best sportsman racers in the Northwest are back for the NHRA Yellowstone Regionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Klc1d_0bGR3okH00

Roundup Market on Main

Roundup, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 24 Main St, Roundup, MT

Join us as we bring activity and commerce back to downtown Roundup by way of Roundup’s Market on Main. We are excited for residents of our area to have this event during the Summer and Fall...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oj3wr_0bGR3okH00

Alien Encounters

Acton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

THE INVASION IS UPON US! The aliens have come to our world as written in the books of ancient Kings of man. It is time to summon all warriors, for the attack has come. Join us on the field of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBFUl_0bGR3okH00

Big Sky Speedway Track Championship

Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT

The Final Race Night for Track Championship! IMCA Modified WISSOTA Midwest Mods WISSOTA Street Stock IMCA Sport Compact Kids Under 60" are FREE

