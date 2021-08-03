Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Coming soon: Soda Springs events

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 5 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Soda Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfdOx_0bGR3l6600

Domino Summer Camp: It's Good To Be Me!

Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Domino Summer Camp: It's Good To Be Me! Join transracial adoption families like yours August 12-14, 2021, at Maple Grove Hot Springs in Idaho! Learn, connect, socialize, play and celebrate that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AJY8_0bGR3l6600

Phosphate Open

Soda Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Soda Springs, ID

18-HOLE INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY This is a flighted tournament paired by handicaps. Tee-times will begin at 9am. Entry fees: $30 – green fees NOT included. Please call Clubhouse Course Staff to sign up.

Learn More

Volunteer Soak + Camp Day

Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join us for a day of socially distanced volunteering as you work, learn, and see the behind the scenes activities required to maintain our 45 acres! In return for 6 hrs of volunteer work, enjoy an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vrzd1_0bGR3l6600

Movie Nights in the Park – 2021 – How to Train Your Dragon

McCammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

RAFFLE DRAWINGS BEFORE THE SHOW! Please Note: Movies will start at dusk, so start time varies - Be sure to arrive early and buy your raffle tickets to win exciting prizes! How to Train Your Dragon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pB59_0bGR3l6600

Bear Lake County Fair with Mason Jarr

Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Very much looking forward to headlining the Bear Lake County Fair country night. We will be having fun with some of our original creations as well as serving up traditional favorites. Looking...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
9
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thatcher, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Grove Hot Springs#Clubhouse Course Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy