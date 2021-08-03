Coming soon: Soda Springs events

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Soda Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

Domino Summer Camp: It's Good To Be Me! Thatcher, ID

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Domino Summer Camp: It's Good To Be Me! Join transracial adoption families like yours August 12-14, 2021, at Maple Grove Hot Springs in Idaho! Learn, connect, socialize, play and celebrate that...

Phosphate Open Soda Springs, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Soda Springs, ID

18-HOLE INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY This is a flighted tournament paired by handicaps. Tee-times will begin at 9am. Entry fees: $30 – green fees NOT included. Please call Clubhouse Course Staff to sign up.

Volunteer Soak + Camp Day Thatcher, ID

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join us for a day of socially distanced volunteering as you work, learn, and see the behind the scenes activities required to maintain our 45 acres! In return for 6 hrs of volunteer work, enjoy an...

Movie Nights in the Park – 2021 – How to Train Your Dragon McCammon, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

RAFFLE DRAWINGS BEFORE THE SHOW! Please Note: Movies will start at dusk, so start time varies - Be sure to arrive early and buy your raffle tickets to win exciting prizes! How to Train Your Dragon...

Bear Lake County Fair with Mason Jarr Montpelier, ID

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Very much looking forward to headlining the Bear Lake County Fair country night. We will be having fun with some of our original creations as well as serving up traditional favorites. Looking...