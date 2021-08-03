Malad City calendar: What's coming up

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Malad City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:

Scotty McCreery live at Cherry Peak Richmond, UT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:05 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 3200 E 11000 N, Richmond, UT

Join three-time Billboard No. 1 artist, "the Best American Idol" and "Country's Sexiest Man" (they're the same dude) at Cherry Peak when Scotty McCreery hits the stage at Cherry Peak for the first...

Firth Varsity Football @ West Side Dayton, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 755 N Westside Hwy, Dayton, ID

The West Side (Dayton, ID) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Firth (ID) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Oneida County Fair Malad City, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 459 S Main St, Malad City, ID

Oneida County Fair at Oneida County Fairground, Malad City, ID, Malad City, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 10:00 am

Kaye Harris Romriell Arimo, ID

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 570 Meadowview Dr, Arimo, ID

Idaho - Kaye Romriell passed away on July 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Kaye was born in Malad, Idaho, on January 30, 1944, to Vernon Thomas Harris...

Volunteer Soak + Camp Day Thatcher, ID

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join us for a day of socially distanced volunteering as you work, learn, and see the behind the scenes activities required to maintain our 45 acres! In return for 6 hrs of volunteer work, enjoy an...