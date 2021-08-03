Cancel
Malad City, ID

Malad City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 5 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Malad City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wO2jE_0bGR3kDN00

Scotty McCreery live at Cherry Peak

Richmond, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:05 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 3200 E 11000 N, Richmond, UT

Join three-time Billboard No. 1 artist, "the Best American Idol" and "Country's Sexiest Man" (they're the same dude) at Cherry Peak when Scotty McCreery hits the stage at Cherry Peak for the first...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lRxe_0bGR3kDN00

Firth Varsity Football @ West Side

Dayton, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 755 N Westside Hwy, Dayton, ID

The West Side (Dayton, ID) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Firth (ID) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTt9h_0bGR3kDN00

Oneida County Fair

Malad City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 459 S Main St, Malad City, ID

Oneida County Fair at Oneida County Fairground, Malad City, ID, Malad City, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuA4P_0bGR3kDN00

Kaye Harris Romriell

Arimo, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 570 Meadowview Dr, Arimo, ID

Idaho - Kaye Romriell passed away on July 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Kaye was born in Malad, Idaho, on January 30, 1944, to Vernon Thomas Harris...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfdOx_0bGR3kDN00

Volunteer Soak + Camp Day

Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join us for a day of socially distanced volunteering as you work, learn, and see the behind the scenes activities required to maintain our 45 acres! In return for 6 hrs of volunteer work, enjoy an...

Learn More

Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

