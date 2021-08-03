Events on the Townsend calendar

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are coming to Townsend.

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 305 Mt Hwy 518, East Helena, MT 59635

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

1st Annual Flea Market Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 7408 US-287, Townsend, MT

Over 40 Vendors of all types, Flea market stuff, Crafts, jewelry, vintage, new, repurposed furniture, Something for everyone. The last event before school starts back up. 3 Days of shopping and...

Broadwater County Pre-Fair and Rodeo Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Townsend, MT

Schedule: 9:00 am 4-H Indoor Exhibits judged Commercial Exhibit Building 1:00 pm 4-H Horse Show 6:30 pm 4-H Dog Show

El Wencho Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Townsend, MT

Broadwater County Fair Board is excited to announce the upcoming concert on Wednesday, August 4th at 7:00pm in the arena. What a great way to kick off the Fair and Rodeo week! Tickets are $5 at...

High Tea in the Garden in August Jefferson City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 38 Tizer Lake Rd, Jefferson City, MT

Join us for an afternoon stroll in the gardens then relax by the creek, sipping on tea & devouring the most delicious 3 course luncheon while accompanied by Helena High Quartet.Cost is $35.00...