Townsend, MT

Events on the Townsend calendar

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 5 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are coming to Townsend.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Townsend area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QzgC_0bGR3jKe00

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Helena, MT

East Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 305 Mt Hwy 518, East Helena, MT 59635

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiBUJ_0bGR3jKe00

1st Annual Flea Market

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 7408 US-287, Townsend, MT

Over 40 Vendors of all types, Flea market stuff, Crafts, jewelry, vintage, new, repurposed furniture, Something for everyone. The last event before school starts back up. 3 Days of shopping and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUoyV_0bGR3jKe00

Broadwater County Pre-Fair and Rodeo

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Townsend, MT

Schedule: 9:00 am 4-H Indoor Exhibits judged Commercial Exhibit Building 1:00 pm 4-H Horse Show 6:30 pm 4-H Dog Show

El Wencho

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Townsend, MT

Broadwater County Fair Board is excited to announce the upcoming concert on Wednesday, August 4th at 7:00pm in the arena. What a great way to kick off the Fair and Rodeo week! Tickets are $5 at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Alb51_0bGR3jKe00

High Tea in the Garden in August

Jefferson City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 38 Tizer Lake Rd, Jefferson City, MT

Join us for an afternoon stroll in the gardens then relax by the creek, sipping on tea & devouring the most delicious 3 course luncheon while accompanied by Helena High Quartet.Cost is $35.00...

