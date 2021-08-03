Cancel
Maricopa, CA

Maricopa events coming up

Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 5 days ago

(MARICOPA, CA) Maricopa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maricopa area:

Back to School Bash

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Back To School 2021 Events in Taft, California, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Taft, California. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school...

Bike/cruise night

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

come out and have a good time help bringing bike night back to taft while enjoying cruise night as well, cold drinks, music, good company.

Thursday,August 19th Buttonwillow

Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Buttonwillow on August 19th Configuration 26 Counter-Clockwise!!! Registration Fees: A/B Groups 30 minutes sessions - $300 **sorry Ticket Packs not accepted at this special event** This is for the...

CCW Renewal Class

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

4 Hour CCW Renewal Class Starts at 8 am Cost is $75.00 per person, cash or check only. You are required to bring and qualify with every firearm you wish to have listed on your permit. You will...

Paint Night at Paik’s Ranch House

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 E Kern St, Taft, CA

Paint Night at Paik's Ranch House! Monday, August 30th at 6 PM $25 per person. Payment is to be made through Facebook messenger to Megan Francois and is due 24 hours prior to the event. When...

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa, CA
With Maricopa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

