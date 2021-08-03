Cancel
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown events coming soon

Hagerstown News Beat
 5 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hagerstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hagerstown area:

Sunflower Minis

Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 17474 W Hunnicut Rd, Cambridge City, IN

Sunflower minis at Golliher Farms *there is a $5/person entry fee at the farm* 30mins, 25-40 edited images, full printing rights $100

County Commissioners Regular Meeting

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Court House 101 S Main Street New Castle, IN 47362 Justice Center 1215 Race Street New Castle, IN 47362 Henry County Office Building 1201 Race Street New Castle, IN 47362 County Directory

BASEMENT GIG NEW CASTLE

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

SET THE BAR, DANNY GREENE, CRISIS ACTOR, ADICTOS AL KAOS,SUNSET SOCITY

Heartbreak Hill 5K

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 701 Baker Rd, Hagerstown, IN

The Heartbreak Hill 5k is a 3.1 mile run/walk that takes place on the Hagerstown High School cross country course. This race is one in a series of 8 races that make up the Wayne County Challenge...

Cambridge City Canal Days

Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Canal Days is always the weekend after Labor Day. Join us for great food, carnival games, the famous Duck Race, evening concerts, and several booths packed full of hand‑made goodies. This is also...

Hagerstown News Beat

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

