What’s up Weaverville: Local events calendar

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Weaverville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

The Stone Hearts at The Lewiston Hotel Lewiston, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 125 Deadwood Rd, Lewiston, CA

Join us out back on the lawn of The Lewiston Hotel Bar & Grill for The Stone Hearts from 6-9pm

Free - Trinity Peace Live at Del Loma RV on the Trinity River Big Bar, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 21720 California 299, Big Bar, CA 96010

Local talents Trinity Peace will perform a mix of familiar folk and rock covers and original songs at the beer garden in scenic Del Loma RV

37th Annual Juried Art Show 2021 Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Our most anticipated show of the year! Note: we have added the Photography category back into the lineup. Applications for entry are available at the Highland.

Merit Parcel Live at Trinity County Brewing Company Weaverville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Main St., Weaverville, CA 96093

Merit Parcel Performing Live Indie Rock Music at the Trinity County Brewing Company, Weaverville, CA

Holly Starr à Weaverville à Weaverville Church of the Nazarene Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: Paulson St, Weaverville, CA

Concert of Holly Starr in Weaverville. The concert will take place at Weaverville Church of the Nazarene in Weaverville. The date of the concert is the 03-12-2021. It starts at 18:00h.