Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings 2021: Top 200 for standard leagues

Superflex and two-QB leagues are gaining popularity every year -- and for good reason. Superflex leagues allow you to use a quarterback in your flex spot, so just like in the real NFL, QBs are vastly more important, and the good ones seem even harder to find. Assume everyone in your league will start two quarterbacks and draft a backup, which in 10-person leagues only leaves a total of two undrafted Week 1 starters. In all likelihood, those two QBs with be rostered, too. In 12-person or deeper leagues, not every team will even possess a backup quarterback behind their two starters, and that's why our 2021 Top 200 rankings are so QB-heavy at the top.