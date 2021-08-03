Franklinville events coming soon

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Franklinville area:

Art With Lisa Robinson – Zentangle Animals – Cuba Circulating Library Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 39 E Main St, Cuba, NY

For ages 9-12. Create animal drawings using a variety of patterns. Space is very limited and registration is required. Each art class requires a separate registration. This program is funded by...

Station summer series West Valley, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5386 Depot St, West Valley, NY

Station Summer series every Wed. live music and great food,

Kiwanis Gold Tournament Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9622 Hardys Corners Rd, Cuba, NY

Join us for our 1st annual Golf Tournament. 4-man Scramble at the beautiful Allegany Hills Golf Course in Rushford, NY. $300 per team includes meal, beverage and cash prizes. Profits go to the...

Summer at the Stone House: The Oil Industry in WNY Machias, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9824 NY-16, Machias, NY

The Cattaraugus County Museum's "Summer at the Stone House" event series concludes its 2021 schedule with a talk given by historian and educator Kelly Lounsberry on the history of the oil industry...

Chillbillys WNY West Valley, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5386 Depot St, West Valley, NY

The Chillbillys WNY are an acoustic trio in the WNY area that will be playing all your good time tunes to help you relax after a long work week!!!