Boardman calendar: What's coming up

(BOARDMAN, OR) Live events are lining up on the Boardman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boardman:

Mobile Market - Paterson Paterson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 51409 Prior Ave, Paterson, WA

Mobile Market - Paterson is on Facebook. To connect with Mobile Market - Paterson, join Facebook today.

Frankie Ballard Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR

Fair Admission NOT included with concert ticket. Premium Seating blocks #1-#4 are $20, Reserve seating Blocks #1-#4 are $12. Buy Fair Admission Tickets HERE

Weekends Digital Marketing Training Course for Beginners Boardman Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Digital Marketing training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

Yoga by the Pool Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Address: 879 W Elm Ave, Hermiston, OR

Listen to the sounds of the water as you stretch, increase flexibility and joint mobility. Finish the yoga session by water walking/stretching to complement the restorative process.

Hermiston, OR Foreman Training Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1545 N 1st St, Hermiston, OR

What is Foreman Leadership Training? This is an interactive class that provides the platform for both seasoned veterans and emerging leaders to participate in group activities and discussions that...