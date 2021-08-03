Cancel
Manchester, VT

Manchester events coming soon

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uPNm_0bGR3OzV00

Creature Feature Story Time

Manchester, VT

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester Center, VT

Join us for stories, rhymes, songs, and more as we explore the animal kingdom. Creature Feature Story Time will run all summer long, held in person on Tuesdays and on Zoom on Thursdays. In case of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOz4O_0bGR3OzV00

Chair Yoga

Manchester, VT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This is a seated yoga class that focuses on stretch and breathing. It is a great class for awakening muscles, improving balance, flexibility and breath control. And, a great stress reducer. The...

Sunday Brunch

Manchester, VT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

On Sundays, Brunch is served in the Main Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Brunch can also be delivered.\n

Grayson Jenkins

Manchester, VT

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

A variety of music is played during this hour. One day it may be Oldies and the next Classical. Recommendations are welcome. Come relax and listen, bring a book, or a friend.

Mah Jongg Open Play

Manchester, VT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester Center, VT

Welcome back MCL Mah Jongg players! Join us for two hours of open play every Monday, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., under the protective cover of the new MCL tent.\n

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

