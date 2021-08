As a diehard fan of fall, I was ready for summer to end before it started. This oppressive heat makes me thirsty and miserable. Thankfully, Southern Tier Brewing Co. released its autumnal lineup of beers — including Pumking Imperial Ale, Pumking Nitro and Cold Brew Coffee Pumking — on July 29. I stopped by the North Shore taproom and got the first pint of Warlock Imperial Pumpkin Stout of the season.