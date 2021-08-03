Data shows that breakthrough infections are possible, but rare

Thought the number for fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for Covid-19 has reached 11,000 outside New York City, experts say it’s still a rare occurrence.

July 19 the number of breakthrough cases was at 8,700, but with Delta being highly contagious, the numbers have reached 11,025 as of Friday.

Governor Cuomo is urging counties to enforce a mask policy amid the rapid spread and adds that the vaccines still offer immense protection against the virus.

Data surrounding breakthrough cases said that for fully vaccinated people there were 4 cases and 0.19 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people and for unvaccinated people, 17 cases and 1.25 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people.

Data for the 163 million vaccinated individuals shows that there have been 6,239 hospitalizations with 1,600 cases reported at asymptomatic or unrelated to the virus. 1,263 deaths have been reported, 309 of them asymptomatic or unrelated to the virus, and 4,900 of the severe breakthrough cases were for people ages 65 and older.

