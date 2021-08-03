Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence County, SC

DO YOU REMEMBER?

By Super User
Florence News Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.D. HEAPE & CO. The W.D. Heape & Co. Furniture and Undertakers was located on the south side of the 100 block of West Evans Street, circa 1892, before the great fire of 1893 which destroyed many downtown businesses. The people shown in front of the business are not identified. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.

www.florencenewsjournal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Florence County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W D Heape Co#The W D Heape Co#Furniture And Undertakers#The News Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 1

Community Policy