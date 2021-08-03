W.D. HEAPE & CO. The W.D. Heape & Co. Furniture and Undertakers was located on the south side of the 100 block of West Evans Street, circa 1892, before the great fire of 1893 which destroyed many downtown businesses. The people shown in front of the business are not identified. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.