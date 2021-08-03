Cancel
Renowned chef Kevin Sousa teams up to open 2 new destination spots

By Kristy Locklin
nextpittsburgh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor restaurant industry veterans Kevin Sousa, Megan Sousa and Chris Clark, the end of summer marks a new beginning. In September, the team — officially known as Tribute Hospitality Group — will open Mount Oliver Bodega, a boutique wine shop, bar and restaurant. Twelve weeks later and a few miles away, Arlington Beverage Club (ABC), a church social hall turned public bar, will reactivate in Allentown. The group, which partnered with real estate investment company RE360, also will offer event planning and catering.

