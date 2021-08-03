Sonora events calendar

(SONORA, TX) Live events are coming to Sonora.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

Sutton County Days Sonora, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for the Sonora Outlaw Rodeo! Lots of vendors and fun - then KEVIN FOWLER that night!

Free Comic Book Day Sonora, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 306 E Mulberry St, Sonora, TX

Free Comic Books for all ages will be given out at the Sutton County Public Library courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9:00 am-12 noon. #FCBD21

Sonora Excursion Sonora, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

See historic Downtown Sonora, the Ice House Ranch Museum and the beautiful caverns



Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo Sonora, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Sonora, TX

The Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Sonora, Texas. This Sonora rodeo is held at Sutton County Park. The rodeo is held annually in...