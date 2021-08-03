Cancel
Sonora, TX

Sonora events calendar

Sonora News Beat
 5 days ago

(SONORA, TX) Live events are coming to Sonora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

Sutton County Days

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for the Sonora Outlaw Rodeo! Lots of vendors and fun - then KEVIN FOWLER that night!

Free Comic Book Day

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 306 E Mulberry St, Sonora, TX

Free Comic Books for all ages will be given out at the Sutton County Public Library courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9:00 am-12 noon. #FCBD21

Sonora Excursion

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

See historic Downtown Sonora, the Ice House Ranch Museum and the beautiful caverns

Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Sonora, TX

The Sonora Outlaw Pro Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Sonora, Texas. This Sonora rodeo is held at Sutton County Park. The rodeo is held annually in...

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

