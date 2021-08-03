Cancel
Burney, CA

Burney events calendar

Posted by 
Burney Times
Burney Times
 5 days ago

(BURNEY, CA) Live events are coming to Burney.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burney area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgV8W_0bGR39pr00

The Community Garden CONNECTION

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA

Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFmG1_0bGR39pr00

9th Annual Pathfinder Mount Lassen climb

Old Station, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Reach the Peak and get your patch. Veteran climbers get a star for their patch. Yellow Pathfinder scarf and light coat required. We meet at the Lassen Peak parking lot. Everyone is invited.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5y6A_0bGR39pr00

Lake Shasta Caverns

Lakehead, Lakehead-Lakeshore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20359 Shasta Caverns Rd, Lakehead, CA

The 2 hour tour includes a boat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and a guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty! DAILY TOURS Summer Memorial Day thru Labor Day Every half...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164L1Q_0bGR39pr00

BOL 2021

Hat Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The Best Of Lift event 2021 will be held Aug 6th through 8th with the main event Saturday the 7th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3jXg_0bGR39pr00

Burney Farmers Market

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013

Learn More

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

