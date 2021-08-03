Burney events calendar
(BURNEY, CA) Live events are coming to Burney.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Burney area:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA
Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Reach the Peak and get your patch. Veteran climbers get a star for their patch. Yellow Pathfinder scarf and light coat required. We meet at the Lassen Peak parking lot. Everyone is invited.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 20359 Shasta Caverns Rd, Lakehead, CA
The 2 hour tour includes a boat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and a guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty! DAILY TOURS Summer Memorial Day thru Labor Day Every half...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
The Best Of Lift event 2021 will be held Aug 6th through 8th with the main event Saturday the 7th.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013
Comments / 0