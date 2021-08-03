Cancel
Crane, TX

Coming soon: Crane events

(CRANE, TX) Crane is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crane:

Permian Basin Association of Pipeliners August Meeting

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 2140 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

See website for details. August Meeting Thursday August 19, 2021 6:00 - 9:30 PM CST Barn Door, South Forty Room 2140 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX 79761 $40 Members/$50 Non-Members

Yoga at the Museum

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

Members! Enjoy Yoga at the Museum on Wednesday mornings at 8am for yoga classes taught by rOming Yoga. Bring your own mat and get ready to bliss your way through the rest of the week with a Yin...

Kids FREE bowling

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2208 E 8th St, Odessa, TX

Join us for some bowling fun (suggested for 2 and over) at Diamond Lanes in Odessa! Kids bowl 2 free games each day all summer long! (Must purchase shoe rental). Be sure to register ...

2021 Parks Legato Farmers market

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7260 TX-191, Odessa, TX

Beginning in 2017, The Parks Legado Farmers Market strives to provide a space for interaction between West Texas farmers, bakers, artisans, and consumers. Our mission is to promote local...

Jacob Garcia live at Linx Bar & Grill!

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 7500 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Jacob Garcia live at Linx Bar & Grill! at Linx Bar & Grill, 7500 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX 79765, Odessa, United States on Thu Aug 12 2021 at 10:00 am

