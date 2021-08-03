Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyalusing, PA

What’s up Wyalusing: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 5 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wyalusing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjSGP_0bGR2zAp00

Towanda Varsity Football @ Wyalusing Valley

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 11364 Wyalusing New Albany Rd, Wyalusing, PA

The Wyalusing Valley (Wyalusing, PA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Towanda (PA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Learn More

Wyalusing North Branch Triathlon

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 11364 Wyalusing New Albany Rd, Wyalusing, PA

Course Information Run 3.6 miles. Paved, mostly flat, with few inclines. From the High School, across the “River Bridge,” and to the Terrytown River Access. Paddle 4.6 miles. Smooth sailing down...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVGe2_0bGR2zAp00

A Day of Bluegrass

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853

A Day of Bluegrass event features: Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, Mama Corn, Mark Miklos and Remington Ryder. Camping available.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edimi_0bGR2zAp00

EYE95@ WOODYS ALE HOUSE THANKSGIVING EVE

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 Main St, Towanda, PA

EYE95 PLAYING TRIBUTE TO THE 1990S ALTERNATIVE and GRUNGE MUSIC SCENE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRGmg_0bGR2zAp00

Riverfront Park

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Riverfront Park at Riverfront Park Towanda, PA, Towanda, PA 18848, Towanda, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing, PA
41
Followers
179
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyalusing, PA
Government
City
Wyalusing, PA
City
Towanda, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Camping#Live Events#Towanda Lrb#The High School#Remington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy