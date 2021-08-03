What’s up Wyalusing: Local events calendar

(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wyalusing area:

Towanda Varsity Football @ Wyalusing Valley Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 11364 Wyalusing New Albany Rd, Wyalusing, PA

The Wyalusing Valley (Wyalusing, PA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Towanda (PA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Wyalusing North Branch Triathlon Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 11364 Wyalusing New Albany Rd, Wyalusing, PA

Course Information Run 3.6 miles. Paved, mostly flat, with few inclines. From the High School, across the “River Bridge,” and to the Terrytown River Access. Paddle 4.6 miles. Smooth sailing down...

A Day of Bluegrass Wyalusing, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853

A Day of Bluegrass event features: Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, Mama Corn, Mark Miklos and Remington Ryder. Camping available.

EYE95@ WOODYS ALE HOUSE THANKSGIVING EVE Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 Main St, Towanda, PA

EYE95 PLAYING TRIBUTE TO THE 1990S ALTERNATIVE and GRUNGE MUSIC SCENE

Riverfront Park Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Riverfront Park at Riverfront Park Towanda, PA, Towanda, PA 18848, Towanda, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 06:00 pm