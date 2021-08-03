Live events on the horizon in Eureka

(EUREKA, MT) Eureka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

Family Camp Trego, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Hidden Cove Rd, Trego, MT

Our 1st annual Family Life Christian Church Family Camp is being held August 13th – August 15th at Dickey Lake Bible Camp. Check in time is at 3pm on Friday and check out time is by 12:00pm on...

Tobacco River Ramblers FREE Concert @Abayance Bay Rexford, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 290 Abayance Bay Drive, Rexford, MT

"FREE Concert"! Come check out this Powerhouse band! The Tobacco River Ramblers is an upbeat rock band that plays originals. 😍 Perfect for foot-stomping, dancing, and a good time guaranteed...

Eureka Farmers Market Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours:May - September 2021Wednesdays, 3:30PM - 6:30PMLocation: 400 Dewey Avenue

Wild Rivers Film Tour Polebridge Polebridge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 8950 North Fork Road, Polebridge, MT 59928

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

The Bull Thing Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Osloski Rd, Eureka, MT

This event taking place Saturday during the Lincoln County Fair attracts some of the top Bull Riders from around the Country.