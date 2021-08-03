Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Lawtey calendar: What's coming up

(LAWTEY, FL) Lawtey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawtey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuHfj_0bGR2iPi00

Undefiable "A Day of Romance"

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 210 E Call St, Starke, FL

Come out to shop, sip, & enjoy your day with us! There will be handbags, lingerie, wine ordering table, accessories, variety of flavored egg rolls & desserts, and soy candles. Maybe more but you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aadE_0bGR2iPi00

Celebration of life

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 14397 US-301 S, Starke, FL

Here is Jessie B Tew’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jessie B Tew of Starke, Florida, born in Nashville, North...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rA3f7_0bGR2iPi00

Cross Church Growth Track

Starke, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 581 North Temple Avenue, Starke, FL 32091

The Cross Church Growth Track guides you to discover your redemptive purpose and live the life God created for you. Required for membership.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMGvE_0bGR2iPi00

PW Fall Gathering

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 88 SE 75th St, Starke, FL

Our Presbyterian Women are excited to be gathering together on August 28. We have missed being together in person and rejoice in hope as we reunite. Join us for singing, Bible Study presentation, s…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCUI9_0bGR2iPi00

Time Trials - August 22nd

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 7266 Airport Rd, Starke, FL

Welcome to The FIRM Time Trials! Time to see how you stack up against everyone else! This event is open to Intermediate and Advanced drivers only. There are no Novice sessions. Registration CLOSES...

Learn More

Comments / 0

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

