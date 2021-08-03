Cancel
Hobart, OK

Hobart calendar: Events coming up

Hobart Post
 5 days ago

(HOBART, OK) Hobart has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobart area:

Concurrent Connection

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK

Juniors and seniors who will be concurrently enrolled fall 2021...... Come hangout with us at Concurrent Connection located in the The Band Hall! Thursday, August 5th at 1 PM. Meet faculty and...

Hobart Main Street Farmers Market

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 W 4th St, Hobart, OK

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - September, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:East side of Main Street on the Kiowa County Courthouse Square

31st Annual Jim Holland Memorial Golf Tournament

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 20650 US-62, Altus, OK

Be a part of the longest running golf tournament at the Greens of Altus! $240 Team Fee Tournament fee includes: Green Fees, Team Carts, Prizes, Food and Drink, Trophies, and more! Register today...

Beer Tasting

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 W Broadway St, Altus, OK

Join us for our monthly beer tasting! We will be sampling at least 8 beers and enjoying some house made hors d'oeuvres. $25 pre-sale / $30 day-of You may also like the following events from...

Ragin' CON-tagion

Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14681 OK-44A, Lone Wolf, OK

A spin off of the Altus Pop Expo, we're at it again with CONtagion...its going viral in August! A comic con style, we will have return vendors such as Jerry Bennet, Artistic Temperament Designs...

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

