What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

2ND ANNUAL LESLEY DOBBS RAMOS MEMORIAL CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

This will be a BRING YOUR OWN PARTNER tournament. We will be doing POOL PLAY to determine competitive and social brackets. Registration will be from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. $40 per team. Competitive...

Opening Night — TERROR FARM Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 236 Spott St, Newport, PA

It’s TIME! Terror Farm is back - bigger and badder than ever! Come play with us!

GloryWay In Concert Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5800 Spring Rd, Shermans Dale, PA

GloryWay In Concert Hosted By GloryWay Quartet. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Shermans Dale., .

Perry County Planning Commission — Tri-County Regional Planning Commission New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 W Main St, New Bloomfield, PA

Documents related to this meeting (minutes, reviews, approvals, etc.) can be found here as they are made available. Perry County Planning Commission meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third...

General Admission Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1190 Bower Rd, Shermans Dale, PA

Visitors begin with a meadow walk which takes them through the intensely planted gardens, the extensive six-acre meadow, along the woods edge or savanna, and wetland areas, The walk extends with...