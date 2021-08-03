Linden events coming soon

(LINDEN, TX) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

Me & My Monkey - Performing the Music of the Beatles Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

You will hear all eras of Beatles music from Ed Sullivan to the Let It Be years!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Jason Crabb Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 Baker St, Atlanta, TX

JASON CRABB Jason Crabb First Baptist Church Atlanta, TX 75551 6:00 PM source

Work party! Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for some hard work and great company! We need volunteers to help us finish up some projects to help make our veterans and students more comfortable while they are here. There will be...

Hughes Springs Cruise Nights Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Cruise Night in Hughes Springs, Texas on the 3rd FRIDAY of each month of MAY – OCTOBER Food vendor on site. Drawings and prizes each month!