Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, TX

Linden events coming soon

Posted by 
Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 5 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23StBj_0bGR2GtU00

Me & My Monkey - Performing the Music of the Beatles

Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

You will hear all eras of Beatles music from Ed Sullivan to the Let It Be years!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OReDF_0bGR2GtU00

$1200 MICROBLADE/SHADING TRAINING (1 DAY CLASS) Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE $5000-10,000 A MONTH? Training to become a microblading artist. Make $300-$700 per client session. Each c About this event WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMvag_0bGR2GtU00

Jason Crabb

Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 Baker St, Atlanta, TX

JASON CRABB Jason Crabb First Baptist Church Atlanta, TX 75551 6:00 PM source

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLsjJ_0bGR2GtU00

Work party!

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for some hard work and great company! We need volunteers to help us finish up some projects to help make our veterans and students more comfortable while they are here. There will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MO7ey_0bGR2GtU00

Hughes Springs Cruise Nights

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Cruise Night in Hughes Springs, Texas on the 3rd FRIDAY of each month of MAY – OCTOBER Food vendor on site. Drawings and prizes each month!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Linden Updates

Linden Updates

Linden, TX
44
Followers
174
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Hughes Springs, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Atlanta, TX
Government
Jefferson, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crabb
Person
Ed Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Live Events#First Baptist Church#Tx 75551
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy