Historic Geneva sees positive feedback to recent rebranding

Last month, the Geneva Historical Society changed their name to “Historic Geneva” and rebranded themselves.

Kerry Lippincott wanted to restructure the name and image, as well as take out the word ‘society’ to be more inclusive.

Lippincott said that the feedback has been positive regarding the new name, branding, and social media.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)