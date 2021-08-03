Cancel
Geneva, NY

Historic Geneva sees positive feedback to recent rebranding

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Last month, the Geneva Historical Society changed their name to “Historic Geneva” and rebranded themselves.

Kerry Lippincott wanted to restructure the name and image, as well as take out the word ‘society’ to be more inclusive.

Lippincott said that the feedback has been positive regarding the new name, branding, and social media.

