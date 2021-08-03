Live events on the horizon in Burns

(BURNS, OR) Burns is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burns:

Burns Hilander Football Dinner & Auction Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Saturday, August 28th, 5pm Corbett Field Renovation Fund-Raising Dinner and Auction for Burns Hilander Football. All you can eat Pulled Pork, BBQ Beans, Salads, and Bread for $10 Live & Silent...

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...

Courtesy Blood Pressure Check Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available to check blood pressure

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

District 9, holds a potluck and jam session the second sunday of each month at the Harney County Senior Center, October through May.

Alcoholics Anonymous Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord