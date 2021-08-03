Kingman calendar: Coming events

(KINGMAN, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kingman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

Youth Rodeo- FINALS Conway Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Sports event by Sumner County Youth Rodeo on Saturday, October 23 2021

Adult Basic Keelboat Class — SetSail Kansas Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Rd, Cheney, KS

Registration Required NSA Basic Sailing Class or previous sailing experience is a prerequisite for the Basic Keelboat Class.

Barn Quilt Workshop Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 N Main St, Cheney, KS

Barn Quilt Workshop Sunday, 8/15/21: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm All Ages Party – Children under 15 must be accompanied by a painting paying adult. We supply everything you need: Step-by-step instructions...

TEEN Game Night Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 N Main St, Goddard, KS

Join us for Disney themed fun. Dress up as your favorite Disney character and enjoy a night of board games and video games. There will be games provided, but you are welcome to bring your own...

Handgun One The Essentials Pretty Prairie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Handgun One The Essentials is on Facebook. To connect with Handgun One The Essentials, join Facebook today.