Kingman, KS

Kingman calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 5 days ago

(KINGMAN, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kingman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbfRl_0bGR1xW000

Youth Rodeo- FINALS

Conway Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Sports event by Sumner County Youth Rodeo on Saturday, October 23 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIKQQ_0bGR1xW000

Adult Basic Keelboat Class — SetSail Kansas

Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Rd, Cheney, KS

Registration Required NSA Basic Sailing Class or previous sailing experience is a prerequisite for the Basic Keelboat Class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQo2e_0bGR1xW000

Barn Quilt Workshop

Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 N Main St, Cheney, KS

Barn Quilt Workshop Sunday, 8/15/21: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm All Ages Party – Children under 15 must be accompanied by a painting paying adult. We supply everything you need: Step-by-step instructions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ua06_0bGR1xW000

TEEN Game Night

Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 N Main St, Goddard, KS

Join us for Disney themed fun. Dress up as your favorite Disney character and enjoy a night of board games and video games. There will be games provided, but you are welcome to bring your own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmOXO_0bGR1xW000

Handgun One The Essentials

Pretty Prairie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Handgun One The Essentials is on Facebook. To connect with Handgun One The Essentials, join Facebook today.

Kingman Updates

Kingman Updates

Kingman, KS
ABOUT

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

