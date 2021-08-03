Live events on the horizon in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) Live events are coming to Walsenburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

Dr Kevin Fitzgerald Comedian La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, La Veta, CO

Chris Voth is an accomplished comedian, a licensed teacher, and a published author. He has made several national television appearances, including the Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, and...

Rupert Wates La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, La Veta, CO

Rupert Wates’ music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret. Despite Wates’ British background, and underpinning the universality of his...

Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, La Veta, CO

Singer Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore have steadfastly made it their mission to unlock the secrets of the diverse array of styles that comprise the canon of American Roots Music. Geniuses...

2021 Antiques at the Spanish Peaks Vintage Trailer Rally La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 226 W Grand Ave, La Veta, CO

Come to Spanish Peaks Country in Southern Colorado and spend a rally weekend with us in the charming little town of La Veta, Colorado. Nestled between the Spanish Peaks and the Sangre de Christo...

Chimpanzee Voices: A Stranger in a Culture of Chimpanzees with Dr. Sam Struthers La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 310 S Main St, La Veta, CO

How did science find a vaccine for COVID so rapidly? Why have we had the good fortune to experience longer and healthier lives than most of our ancestors, and at what price did that good fortune...