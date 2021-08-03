Live events coming up in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Saba:

August Consignment Auction Goldthwaite, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1110 US-84 W, Goldthwaite, TX

Farm-Ranch-Construction Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday August 14th, 2021 111 US HWY 84 West - Goldthwaite, Texas Auction starts at 9:00 a.m. Limited amount of small items accepted. $25.00...

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 W Haynie St, Llano, TX

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Friday Night Cruise in on the Square in Llano – officially starts at 7PM, Some club members arrival about 5:30 PM so they get something to eat on the...

Cadillac Gypsies Duo @ Joe's Bar & Grill Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX

Cadillac Gypsies Duo @ Joe's Bar & Grill at Joe's Bar in Llano, 107 W Main St, Llano, TX 78643, Llano, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm

SJMCS Boys Varsity Basketball @ Lometa Lometa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 01:15 AM

The Lometa (TX) varsity basketball team has a home tournament game vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School (Burnet, TX) on Thursday, December 2.

JLT Joey Lee Tharp Memorial Scholarship Benefit Richland Springs, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871

Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King