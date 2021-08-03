Cancel
San Saba, TX

Live events coming up in San Saba

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Saba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDpEQ_0bGR1rDe00

August Consignment Auction

Goldthwaite, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1110 US-84 W, Goldthwaite, TX

Farm-Ranch-Construction Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday August 14th, 2021 111 US HWY 84 West - Goldthwaite, Texas Auction starts at 9:00 a.m. Limited amount of small items accepted. $25.00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prSqp_0bGR1rDe00

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 W Haynie St, Llano, TX

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Friday Night Cruise in on the Square in Llano – officially starts at 7PM, Some club members arrival about 5:30 PM so they get something to eat on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5RKD_0bGR1rDe00

Cadillac Gypsies Duo @ Joe's Bar & Grill

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX

Cadillac Gypsies Duo @ Joe's Bar & Grill at Joe's Bar in Llano, 107 W Main St, Llano, TX 78643, Llano, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riZ7x_0bGR1rDe00

SJMCS Boys Varsity Basketball @ Lometa

Lometa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 01:15 AM

The Lometa (TX) varsity basketball team has a home tournament game vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School (Burnet, TX) on Thursday, December 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFTx6_0bGR1rDe00

JLT Joey Lee Tharp Memorial Scholarship Benefit

Richland Springs, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871

Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba, TX
With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

