West Wendover, NV

West Wendover calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 5 days ago

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Live events are coming to West Wendover.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Wendover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHERU_0bGR1ooh00

All Night Dance Party on the Salt Flats

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Wendover, UT

All Night Dance Party on the Salt Flats at Salt Flats West Rest Area, Wendover, UT 84083, Wendover, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEqKA_0bGR1ooh00

Bonneville Speed Week

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Wendover, UT

The unique scenery is not the only reason that brings people to the Bonneville Salt Flats. One more reason is speed and really great speed. Bonneville is one of the most popular areas for speed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HA4pp_0bGR1ooh00

Run Watcha Brung 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, Wendover, Utah. 7,798 likes · 12 talking about this · 2 were here. 2021 : August 28- September 2 BMST, FIM Land Speed World Records & American Motorcyclist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKimp_0bGR1ooh00

Trivia Night Fundraiser

West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Brush up on your trivia & join us Thursday August 19th at 6pm for Trivia for a Cause in support of the JAS Foundation! Bring a team or get matched up with a team at the event to compete for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBlg8_0bGR1ooh00

Knolls at Night

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

BOR's first full night race in years, this event is open to all truck, buggy and SXS classes. Also check out other

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover, NV
