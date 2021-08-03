Cancel
Glasgow, MT

Coming soon: Glasgow events

Glasgow News Watch
 5 days ago

(GLASGOW, MT) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glasgow:

Baskerville!

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor) turns the classic stories of Sherlock Holmes upside down in this fast paced who-dunnit comedy, featuring 3 actors playing over 100 roles!

Funeral service

Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 701 2nd Ave S, Glasgow, MT

Here is Lisa R. Mattinen’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 30, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Lisa R. Mattinen of Saint Marie, Montana...

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Perfect for the entire family, all the iconic Peanuts characters we adore, including Snoopy, Lucy and lovable Charlie Brown, come to life in this highly entertaining, Tony Award winning, musical!

Terms of Endearment

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry, as challenges test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship, this bittersweet and touching ‘drama-comedy’ captures the...

Creating Opportunities for Independent Learning Series: Social/Emotional Growth- Glasgow

Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 16 Lasar Dr, Glasgow, MT

Join us to create activities for use in your program with children of all learning levels. Scottie Daycare 16 Lasar St Glasgow\n

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
